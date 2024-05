COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Grocery delivery company Instacart (CART) and The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced Thursday a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly 2000 store locations.



Customers can now order a wide range of home improvement items on Instacart's platform - from garden essentials and building supplies to light fixtures- and have them rapidly delivered directly to their doorstep.



Home Depot is expanding the partnership nationwide after its successful pilot with Instacart earlier this year.



The service also includes Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution, which ensures same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders, large boxes, and more.



To use this service, customers can can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/the-home-depot/storefront or select The Home Depot storefront on the Instacart App.



