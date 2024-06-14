

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer The Home Depot (HD) announced Friday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, in connection with its pending acquisition of SRS Distribution Inc. The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. on June 13, 2024.



The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies an important condition necessary for the completion of the transaction.



The transaction is expected to close on or about June 18, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken