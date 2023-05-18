

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target has recalled about five million threshold candles sold exclusively at its stores as the candle's jar may crack or break during use and pose a risk of laceration and burn.



The recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick and 20 ounce 3-Wick Candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars. The full list of recalled candles can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.



Target said it received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries were reported, including lacerations and severe burns.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.



The recalled candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.



