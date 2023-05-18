CNH Industrial: New Holland and Repsol Further Promote Renewable Fuels in the Agriculture Sector

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / CNH Industrial brand New Holland Agriculture and energy company Repsol are collaborating to further evaluate the use of renewable fuels in agriculture equipment. Over the course of a year, machines such as tractors, harvesters and telehandlers will be tested with net-zero emission fuels. The aim is to demonstrate how such fuels can reduce emissions from the industry.

The initiative was presented at the New Holland Campus in Segovia, Spain. Since 2006, it has been a testing site and training center, with hundreds of farmers and dealers passing through the facilities every year.

Scientists from both companies will work alongside the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) to assess the real-world performance of the renewable fuels. Using the telemetry systems in New Holland's machines, parameters such as performance, power and fuel consumption will be measured. Emissions data will be obtained using specific equipment provided by UCLM scientists. This data will be analyzed and compared with that of conventional fuels.

Carlos Suárez, Director of Mobility at Repsol, said: "this agreement with New Holland, a world leader in agriculture, reinforces our commitment to the sector. This is another step in Repsol's commitment to renewable fuels, a solution that reduces net CO2 emissions, and one that is compatible with current machinery and existing distribution and refueling infrastructures. These fuels expand the range of sustainable technologies available for mobility, helping users choose what best suits their needs."

Francesco Zazzetta, Business Director, New Holland Agriculture, Iberia, highlighted: "the search for alternative fuels in the field of agricultural machinery is important. New Holland is a pioneer in this area, with its Clean Energy Leader strategy. The brand has solutions such as the T6 Methane Power - the only tractor in the world powered by biomethane - or the E15X electric mini excavator. This agreement with Repsol gives us another partner with the same goal: a complete alternative fuels range with net-zero emissions as soon as possible."

