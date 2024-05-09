Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
09.05.24
13:54 Uhr
10,920 Euro
+0,085
+0,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,81011,09022:59
10,90010,99522:00
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2024 | 22:14
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Pioneers Dual Program for Machinery Training in Thailand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Case IH, a brand of CNH, partnered with Pakdee College of Commerce of Technology to introduce a first-of-its-kind Dual Programme under its Diploma in Agricultural Machinery program.

In line with its long-standing commitment to equip Thailand's agriculture talent with future-ready skills, Case IH has donated an Austoft 4000 sugarcane harvester for use in the hands-on workshop which is being jointly delivered by Pakdee instructors and Case IH product experts.

The course covers a wide range of skills, from basic maintenance to complex machinery assembly, offering students a comprehensive understanding of modern harvester technology. Under the Dual Programme, students earn credits upon successfully completing their apprenticeship.

One of the Agricultural Machinery students, 24-year-old Woraphot Phongsraphang, said the practical workshop has enhanced his understanding of technical concepts: "Working with a real harvester immerses us in the machinery world, providing a hands-on experience that complements the theories we learn in the classroom," he said.

The 24-year-old aspiring mechanic said he had experience fixing cars but never imagined he would be learning with a real harvester. "At first, I thought it would be very challenging to assemble it and to adjust the components but our instructors at Pakdee and Case IH guided us step-by-step. It was a valuable experience," Woraphot shared.

Natthaphong Onchana, another student in the program, noted how the training has improved his farm work and future career prospects. "Theory alone is not enough. Putting theory into practice, such as seeing, touching and assembling the actual machine parts, helps us understand how to use and maintain the harvester properly and more effectively."

CNH is committed to equipping Thailand's future farmers with the right resources for success in the field. Through the company's initiatives with local communities worldwide, CNH is dedicated to supporting the future of farming in Thailand and across the globe.

CNH is committed to equipping Thailand's future farmers with the right resources for success in the field.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.