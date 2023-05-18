WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):
Earnings: -$756 million in Q4 vs. $530 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.38 in Q4 vs. $2.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $1.02 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.03 per share Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q4 vs. $4.01 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX