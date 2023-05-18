

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):



Earnings: -$756 million in Q4 vs. $530 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.38 in Q4 vs. $2.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.03 per share Revenue: $3.59 billion in Q4 vs. $4.01 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken