

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Empower Brands has recalled nearly half a million PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers due to risk of getting burned.



According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.



The company said it received 44 reports of incidents including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.



The recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch) and Model ESWM03 (seven inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers. The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam and sage.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 and Model ESWM03 Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.



The products were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ's Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam's Club and other home goods stores nationwide and online at www.QVC.com, www.walmart.com, www.kohls.com and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.



