

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company, Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Friday said its organic revenue for the nine months ended April 30, 2023 increased 13.4% from last year, driven by strong demand in most of its end markets.



The company has raised its full-year organic revenue growth outlook to 10% as a result of continued strong performance.



'Q3 was another strong quarter for Smiths, building on the record performance we achieved in the first half. We've now delivered eight consecutive quarters of growth, enabled by our strategy of accelerating growth, improving execution, and investing in our people,' commented Paul Keel, Group Chief Executive.



