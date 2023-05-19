

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company, (DXC), an IT services company, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Ken Sharp has stepped down for personal reasons. Rob Del Bene has been appointed as the new finance chief and executive vice President effective June 15.



Ken Sharp will continue with the company till September 15 to ensure a smooth transition.



Del Bene has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and has held senior leadership roles. He has served as IBM's Vice President and Controller; General Manager, IBM Global Financing; Vice-President and Treasurer. He was also the CFO of IBM Global Services Group for five years.



Thursday, shares of DXC closed at $23.84, up 0.34% or $0.08 on the New York Stock Exchange. After hours on Thursday, the stock fell 4.57% or $1.09 to trade at $22.75.



