

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Aker Solutions (AKKVF.PK) announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract from ExxonMobil to provide subsea umbilical for the Uaru project in Guyana. The contract includes delivery of three dynamic and seven static umbilicals. The delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. The Uaru field is part of ExxonMobil's Starbroek project in Guyana.



Aker Solutions noted that the contract will be booked as order intake in the Subsea segment for the second quarter of 2023. The company defines a sizeable contract as between 0.5 billion Norwegian Kroner and 1.5 billion Kroner.



