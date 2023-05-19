UK oil and gas giant BP is a step closer to establishing a large-scale integrated renewables and green hydrogen project in Western Australia after outlaying AUD 23 million ($15.3 million) for an almost 23,000-hectare property.From pv magazine Australia BP has progressed its plans to establish 10 GW of wind and solar generation that would be used to power an export-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Western Australia with the purchase of Daisy Downs, a 22,568-hectare cropping property north of Mullewa, about 120 kilometers from Geraldton. Daisy Downs provides about 25% of the ...

