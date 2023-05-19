

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE), a manufacturer of agricultural machinery and heavy equipment, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income grew 36 percent to $2.86 billion or $9.65 per share from last year's $2.10 billion or $6.81 per share.



Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent to $17.387 billion from $13.37 billion a year ago.



Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter, compared to $12.034 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.59 per share on revenues of $14.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further for fiscal 2023, the company now expects net income attributable to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion, higher than previous estimate of $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion.



Cash flow from equipment operations is expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.50 billion.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 6.6 percent to trade at $395.



