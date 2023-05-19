Plandai Biotechnology: Plandai Subsidiary ByoPlanet Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Merck Animal Health

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / ByoPlanet, a leading provider of advanced disinfection solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:PLPL), is excited to announce the establishment of a comprehensive one-year distribution agreement with Merck Animal Health, a global leader in animal health solutions and a division of Merck & Co., to distribute Merck Animal Health's Armatrex antimicrobial solution to the $36 billion animal health market.

This strategic collaboration between ByoPlanet and Merck Animal Health aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver advanced antimicrobial solutions to customers across the animal health marketplace, including the commercial and companion animal sectors. ByoPlanet's extensive reach and expertise in the disinfection industry combined with Merck Animal Health's reputation for excellence in animal health will provide customers with unparalleled access to cutting-edge solutions.

Armatrex, developed by Merck Animal Health, is an antimicrobial chemistry specifically designed for the animal health market that bonds to the substrates and creates a powerful bacteriostatic finish. It offers a comprehensive and efficient solution to combat the spread of harmful pathogens, ensuring the well-being and safety of animals. By incorporating Armatrex into their hygiene protocols, customers can maintain a healthier environment and protect animals from potential diseases.

"We are excited about this partnership with Merck Animal Health," said Rick O'Shea, founder of ByoPlanet and CEO of Plandai Biotechnology. "By joining forces with an established global leader, we can expand our offerings to the animal health market and further solidify our position as an emerging force in the advanced disinfectant solutions market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our customers with the most effective products available."

Under the terms of the agreement, ByoPlanet will be responsible for the distribution and marketing of Armatrex to customers in the animal health industry. ByoPlanet's extensive customer base and network of industry relationships will facilitate seamless access to Armatrex for animal health professionals, veterinarians, and other stakeholders in the commercial and companion animal sectors. ByoPlanet management believes this collaboration will enhance the availability and utilization of Armatrex across the animal health market.

Both ByoPlanet and Merck Animal Health are confident that this distribution agreement will strengthen their positions in the animal health market and drive innovation in antimicrobial solutions. By working together, the two companies aim to enhance animal health, improve productivity, and foster sustainable practices across the industry.

About ByoPlanet

ByoPlanet is a leader in disinfection solutions, providing innovative technologies and services that improve health outcomes in a variety of settings. With a focus on providing superior disinfection and infection control solutions, ByoPlanet is committed to working with its partners to develop customized solutions that meet their unique needs. ByoPlanet's disinfection solutions are trusted by businesses and organizations around the world, including animal health, hospitals, education, and government agencies.

About Merck Animal Health

Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward- looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Adrian Fulle

Global Chief Marketing Officer

info@byoplanet.com

