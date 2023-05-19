Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 mai/May 2023) - Vertical Peak has confirmed that as part of the previously announced distribution (bulletin 2023-0528), Vertical Peak will re-designate all of its issued and unissued Vertical Peak Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") and Vertical Peak Multiple Voting Shares ("MVS") as Vertical Peak New SVS and Vertical Peak New MVS. The authorized share structure of Vertical Peak will then be reorganized and altered by changing the identifying name of the issued and unissued Vertical Peak New SVS to "Subordinate Voting Shares" (listed) and the identifying name of the issued and unissued Vertical Peak New MVS to "Multiple Voting Shares" (not listed).

The new Vertical Peak Subordinate Voting Shares will commence trading at market open on May 23, 2023.

OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MJMJ CUSIP & ISIN: 92539R107/CA92539R1073 Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 19 mai/May 2023

NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité : Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : MJMJ NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 92539W 10 6 NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 92539W 10 6 8 Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 23 mai/May 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.