Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen receives positive CHMP opinion for Cabometyx in radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer

PARIS, FRANCE, 25 March 2022 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recommended approval of Cabometyx as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid carcinoma (DTC), refractory or not eligible to radioactive iodine who have progressed during or after prior systemic therapy.

Jaume Capdevila, M.D. PhD Medical Oncologist at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital and Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), Barcelona, and a trial investigator, said "Currently, for people living with radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer, there are no standard-of-care treatment options should the cancer progress after first-line therapy. As a practicing physician regularly seeing people living with this uncommon form of cancer, I am encouraged to see the potential Cabometyx may bring for these patients with so few options."

The CHMP positive opinion was based on results from the pivotal COSMIC-311 Phase III trial in which, at a planned interim analysis with a median follow-up of 6.2 months, Cabometyx demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death by 78% versus placebo (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.22; 96% confidence interval [CI]: 0.13-0.36; p<0.0001).1 Another primary endpoint, the objective response rate (ORR), also favoured Cabometyx with 15% vs. 0% for placebo (p=0.028) at a median follow-up of 8.9 months, but did not meet the criteria for statistical significance. A further analysis, with a median follow-up of 10.1 months, was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, whereby Cabometyx continued to demonstrate superior median progression-free survival of 11.0 versus 1.9 months and a maintained reduction in the risk of disease progression or death of 78% versus placebo (HR: 0.22, 96% confidence interval [CI]: 0.15-0.32; p<0.0001).2 The safety profile identified in the COSMIC-311 trial across the two analyses was consistent with that previously observed for Cabometyx, and adverse events were managed with dose modifications.1,2

Steven Hildemann, M.D. PhD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Global Medical Affairs and Global Patient Safety at Ipsen, said "With the promising interim results from the COSMIC-311 trial further reinforced by the maintained significant progression-free survival benefit demonstrated in the final analysis, we are pleased that the CHMP has concluded that Cabometyx may offer an important treatment option for people affected by this uncommon cancer. Following this positive opinion, we look forward to receiving the final decision from the European Commission, potentially bringing Cabometyx one step closer to reaching a patient population in critical need of new treatment options."

This positive CHMP opinion follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval i n September 2021 of Cabometyx for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic DTC that has progressed following prior vascular endothelial growth factor receptor targeted therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory or ineligible.

About radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (RAI-R DTC)

In 2020, over 580,000 new cases of thyroid cancer were diagnosed worldwide.3 Thyroid cancer is the ninth most commonly occurring cancer globally and incidence is three times higher in women than in men, with the disease representing one in every 20 cancers diagnosed among women.3 While cancerous thyroid tumors include differentiated, medullary and anaplastic forms, differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) makes up about 90 to 95% of cases.5,6 These include papillary, follicular and Hürthle cell cancer.5,6 DTC is typically treated with surgery, followed by ablation of the remaining thyroid tissue with radioactive iodine (RAI), but approximately 5 to 15% of cases are resistant to RAI treatment.7 Patients who develop RAI-R DTC have a poor prognosis with an average estimated survival of three to five years.8

About the COSMIC-311 trial

COSMIC-311 is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial that enrolled

258 patients at 164 sites globally.1,2 Patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either Cabometyx 60 mg or placebo once-daily.1 The primary endpoints were progression-free survival in the intention-totreat population as well as ORR in the first 100 randomly assigned patients (objective response rate intention-to-treat [OITT] population), both evaluated by a blinded independent radiology committee. Additional endpoints include safety, overall survival and quality of life.1 Exelixis is the sponsor of COSMIC311, and Ipsen is co-funding the trial. More information about this trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov .

About Cabometyx (cabozantinib)

In the U.S., Cabometyx tablets are approved for the treatment of people living with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC); for the treatment of people living with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib; for people living with RAI-R DTC who have been previously treated with VEGFR-targeted therapy; and for patients living with advanced RCC as a first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab. Outside the U.S., Cabometyx is currently approved in 60 countries, including in the European Union, Great Britain, Norway, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Jordan, Lebanon, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, the United Arabic Emirates (U.A.E.), Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Israel, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand, Malaysia, Colombia and Egypt for the treatment of advanced RCC in adults who have received prior VEGF-targeted therapy; in the European Union, Great Britain, Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Lebanon, Jordan, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, Serbia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Panama, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand, Egypt and Malaysia for previously untreated intermediate- or poor-risk advanced RCC; and in the European Union, Great Britain, Norway, Iceland, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Israel, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Jordan, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, Lebanon, the U.A.E., Peru, Panama, Guatemala, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Thailand, Brazil, New Zealand, Egypt and Malaysia for HCC in adults who have previously been treated with sorafenib. Cabometyx is also approved in combination with nivolumab as first-line treatment for people living with advanced RCC, in the European Union, Great Britain, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Canada, Taiwan, Singapore, the U.A.E., Australia, Chile, Israel, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and the Russian Federation.

The detailed recommendations for the use of Cabometyx are described in the Summary of Product Characteristics (EU SmPC) and in the U.S. Prescribing Information (USPI) .

Ipsen has exclusive rights for the commercialization of Cabometyx outside the U.S. and Japan. Cabometyx is marketed by Exelixis, inc. in the U.S. and by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Japan. Cabometyx is a registered trademark of Exelixis, inc.

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global mid-size biopharmaceutical company with a focus on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.5 billion in 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US; Shanghai, China). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com .

