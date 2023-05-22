

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday as U.S. debt ceiling worries lingered.



U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy are due to meet at the White House later today for talks on lifting the US debt ceiling.



U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has reiterated that the June 1 deadline for raising the federal debt ceiling is non-negotiable.



As negotiations continue, some lawmakers remain optimistic that a deal will be reached before the deadline.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,490 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between half a percent and 1.2 percent.



