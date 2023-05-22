Soltec says its new algorithm optimizes tracker positioning by considering both frontal and rear radiation, resulting in a production increase of up to 0.30%.From pv magazine Spain Soltec has developed a new bifacial tracking algorithm to determine the optimal angle for solar trackers to maximize the production of specific bifacial modules in solar plants. The algorithm estimates power generation for various angles, considering front and rear irradiance and module performance. It uses Soltec's self-developed astronomical algorithm based on solar positioning data from NREL-SPA. The algorithm considers ...

