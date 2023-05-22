

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc traded higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc advanced to more than a 2-week high of 1.1133 against the pound and a 6-day high of 0.8940 against the greenback, off its early lows of 1.1196 and 0.8997, respectively.



The franc firmed to more than a 7-month high of 0.9677 against the euro and a multi-year high of 154.36 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.9722 and 153.15, respectively.



Next immediate resistance for the currency is seen around 1.105 against the pound, 0.88 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 156.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken