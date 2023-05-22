Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed KOPIN Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) ("the Company"), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplay subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial and consumer products. Michael Murray, Kopin's CEO, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis covered many topics throughout the interview with Murray. Key highlights shared by Murray included:

Current projects related to the development of high-resolution microdisplays and fully integrated systems and subassemblies.

Plans to grow as an application-specific optical solutions company.

The Company's focus on providing critical components and subsystems for wearable computing systems, for the military, enterprise, industrial and consumer products.

The 2023 strategy for wearable technology, innovation and performance.

Plans to further access the consumer and industrial markets as large companies in these spaces look to redesign their platforms.

A renewed focus on operational excellence and restructuring to enable the vision of providing global customers with innovation and performance.

To close the interview, Murray encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and move forward with a renewed focus.

To hear Michael Murray's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8304713-kopin-corporation-discusses-development-of-next-generation-microdisplay-technology-solutions-with.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplay subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality ("AR") and virtual reality ("VR") wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and the Stock Day Podcast may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

