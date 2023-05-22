

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a banking firm, said on Monday that it has acquired Rize Money, Inc., for an undisclosed sum.



Bridgit Chayt, head of wholesale payments at Fifth Third Bank, said: 'The addition of Rize Money enhances our existing embedded payments offerings and positions us to meet our clients' ever-changing needs.'



Rize Money is an embedded payments platform that provides payment infrastructure and risk management capabilities to fintechs and other firms allowing them to offer financial products through a single application programming interface.



Embedded payments, a core component of Fifth Third's Treasury Management business, is growing at double digits with projected annual revenue of $130 million, this year.



Founded in 2014, Rize Money is based in Arlington, Virginia.



