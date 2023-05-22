

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian consumer confidence decreased in May after improving in the previous month, though slightly, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator dropped to -9 in May from -6 in the previous month.



Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months worsened notably in May, with the corresponding index falling to -20 from -15 in April.



The index measuring households' financial situation over the next year weakened marginally to -3 from -2.



Meanwhile, consumers' fears of unemployment over the next twelve months increased, with the index rising to 18 from 14. The index measuring household savings declined to 2 from 6.



