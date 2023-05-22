

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greece's ruling New Democracy party, headed by conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has won the parliamentary elections.



With almost all the votes counted, the centre-right party won 41 percent of the vote, but they are still five seats short of a majority.



Under the new proportional representation system, a party needs to win around 45 percent of the votes to rule on their own.



Mitsotakis described the surprise win, amidst the spiralling cost-of-living, a wiretapping scandal and the controversy over the goverment's handling of the deadly train crash, as a 'political earthquake.'



Speaking at a victory speech, Mitsotakis indicated that he does not prefer a coaliution government.



'The people wanted the choice of a Greece run by a majority government and by New Democracy without the help of others,' he told the supporters.



The opposition centre-left Syriza party, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, could win only 20 percent of the votes.



