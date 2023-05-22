

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pessimism among euro area consumers declined for a second straight month in May, but the improvement was less than expected, preliminary survey results from the European Commission showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted flash consumer confidence rose to -17.4 from -17.5 in April. Economists had forecast a score of -17.0.



The latest reading was the strongest since February last year, when it was -9.5.



The corresponding indicator for the EU rose further, adding 0.6 percentage points to reach -18.3. The reading was the strongest in 14 months.



However, both readings remained well below their long-term average, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from May 1 to 21.



The final readings for May consumer confidence is set to be released with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on May 30.



