

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.300 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.90.



The Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.969 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

