

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) reported profit on ordinary activities before tax of 167.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2023 compared to 274.1 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 52.5 pence compared to a loss of 35.2 pence. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 58.0 pence from 95.6 pence. Turnover increased to 2.16 billion pounds from 1.94 billion pounds.



The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 64.09 pence per share for 2022/23. This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 106.82 pence. The final ordinary dividend is payable on 14 July 2023 to shareholders on the register at 2 June 2023.



