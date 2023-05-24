

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) reported profit before tax of 198.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2023 on an Investment Basis compared to 368.4 million pounds, last year. On an Investment Basis, earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 19.0 pence.



On an IFRS Basis, profit before tax was 198.4 million pounds compared to 368.7 million pounds, last year.



On an Investment Basis, income for the period declined to 254.2 million pounds from 405.8 million pounds, last year. On an IFRS Basis, income was 202.3 million pounds compared to 371.8 million pounds.



The Board reconfirmed the dividend guidance of 8.25 pence for the year to 31 March 2024.



