

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), a Scottish energy firm, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 loss before tax was 205.6 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 3.48 billion pounds.



Loss per share was 14.7 pence, compared to profit of 241.2 pence last year.



The latest result was hurt mainly by a net 2.3 billion pounds adverse fair value movement on derivatives.



Adjusted profit before tax was 2.18 billion pounds, compared to 1.16 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 166.0 pence, compared to 94.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit climbed 65 percent from last year to 2.53 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced intention to recommend a final dividend of 67.7p for payment on September 21. This maks a full year dividend of 96.7p per share.



The company said full- year dividend rebased to 60p for 2023/24, with increases of 5 - 10 percent p.a. to 2026/27.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of more than 150 pence.



