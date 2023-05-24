

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG) that specializes in products and services related to the aerospace, defence and security markets on Wednesday announced the appointment of James Mortensen as Chief Financial Officer.



James would be taking over from Andrew Lewis, who had announced his intention to retire on January 23, and whose notice period runs until 22 January 2024. The date on which James would be joining Chemring would be announced in due course.



James, with a proven track record in industrial, engineering and technology sectors joins Chemring from Smiths Group plc where he is currently Group Head of Corporate Development.



Shares of Chemring Group closed Tuesday's trading at 268 pence, down 5 pence or 1.83 percent from the previous close.



