

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) reported January-April revenue of 1.06 billion pounds, up 7.6% at CCY and 11.4% at actual rates. LFL revenue growth was 6.5% at CCY with Products up 5.5%, Trade up 5.2% and Resources up 12.5%.



For 2023, the Group continues to expect it will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year in first half and second half, and a strong free cash flow performance.



The Group noted that it will continue to look at M&A opportunities in attractive high-margin and high-growth areas to broaden ATIC portfolio of solutions with new services and to expand regional coverage.



