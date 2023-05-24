

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L), an automotive distributor has announced on Wednesday, that it has appointed Adrian Lewis as the company's Chief Financial Officer. He has been acting as finance chief since the previous CFO resigned in November 22.



The company had said then, 'This follows an incident at a recent event where, through a lapse in judgement, he displayed personal behavior falling short of the high standards expected of the leadership of the Group.'



Adrian had joined Inchcape in 2015 and was the company's financial controller before becoming the interim CFO of Inchcape.



In addition to Inchcape, he has more than 15 years of experience in global business and has held various senior financial roles in Tesco Plc.



On Tuesday, shares of Inchcape closed at 799 pence, down 0.25% or 2 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



