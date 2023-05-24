

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), a sustainable energy company, said on Wednesday that its Group portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations.



Ahead of its Capital Markets Day today, the company has maintained current guidance for the fiscal 2023.



The company further targets to more than double underlying operating profit over the five years to the fiscal 2027.



Ricardo said its Capital Markets Day will focus on the strategic progress being made and will highlight its Clean Energy & Environmental Solutions portfolio and its role in delivering sustainable and accelerated growth.



In London, Ricardo shares were trading at 572 pence, down 1.04 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken