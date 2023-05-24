WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):
Earnings: $16.571 million in Q1 vs. -$16.469 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $19.820 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $835.994 million in Q1 vs. $812.762 million in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX