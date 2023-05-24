

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):



Earnings: $16.571 million in Q1 vs. -$16.469 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $19.820 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $835.994 million in Q1 vs. $812.762 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken