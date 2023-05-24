

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America announced Toyota has agreed to offtake 100-megawatts of the electricity generated as part of renewable energy company Savion's Martin County Solar Project through a virtual power purchase agreement. Construction on the project is expected to begin in mid-2023 and commercial operation is expected in 2024.



The 100 MW that the company will offtake from the project will be used primarily to help reduce its carbon footprint in North America. The move is in-line with the company's plans to make all its operations in North America carbon neutral by 2035.



