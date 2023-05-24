

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines leads among U.S. air carriers in on-time arrival rates, according to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.



Delta Air Lines recorded the highest on-time arrival rate of 79.2 percent for March, followed by Alaska Airlines (78.1 percent) and United Airlines (76.9) percent.



Hawaiian Airlines has the worst record of On-Time Arrival Rate, 59.5 percent.



Delta Air Lines also leads in cancellaton of flights.



The Atlanta-based airliner and Spirit Airlines share the highest rate of 1.7 percent canceled flights in March.



Hawaiian Airlines leads in least number of cancellation with 0.7 percent.



For the first three months of 2023, cancellations have stayed below 2 percent and are far lower than last year's 2.7 percent cancellation rate. The Department of Transportation said it is currently investigating several domestic airlines to ensure that they are not engaging in unrealistic scheduling of flights.



In March, airlines reported 13 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights, and one tarmac delay of more than four hours on international flights.



The Department said it received a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in recent months.



The Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection is working diligently to process the large number of complaints and inquiries received, it said in a press release.



