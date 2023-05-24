Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Chopin Launches Advanced Streaming Service to Meet Consumer Demand and Increase Subscriber Base



24.05.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



NAGRA's OpenTV turn-key solution ensures the fastest time-to-market for Chopin Cable Television - and other Polish operators - to deliver subscribers a feature-rich multiscreen content

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - May 24, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Chopin Cable Television , a market leading Polish cable TV and fiber broadband provider, selected NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to enable the launch of its new streaming proposition. In addition, Chopin will also wholesale the service to other mid-sized operators across Poland. "We sought a partner that could help us successfully expand our broadcast proposition to also offer an OTT solution that aggregates the breadth of content our consumers demand," said Bogdan Laga ,CEO at Chopin. "Having already deployed NAGRA security solutions, it was a natural next step to broaden our partnership and continue exceeding our customers' expectations." With NAGRA's experience, partnerships and technical capabilities, Chopin is dramatically decreasing its time-to-market and quickly launching an advanced OTT service designed to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention and expand its subscriber base. Reselling this service means Chopin will enable other similar-sized regional operators outside its footprint with a leading turn-key service. The service will enable pay-TV operators, ISPs and regional content companies to offer high-quality multiscreen entertainment service without having to roll out their own infrastructure, reducing the initial investment and the time needed to launch a unique solution. Powered by NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform, the cloud-based solution utilizes the Ion user experience across a wide variety of streaming devices. With tools for content aggregation, offer management, bundling and pricing, content management and app layout visualization, the NAGRA solution will also include content security capabilities from the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework, including multi-DRM. With a low-touch market entry proposition, this solution is designed to deliver the features and benefits of a tier-one solution without the hefty price tag. These include innovations such as AI-powered personalized recommendations from partner XRoadMedia, designed to offer a holistic user experience across BYOD streaming and traditional linear programming. "NAGRA's partnership extension with Chopin is a testament to our continued relationship and enables us to go beyond content protection to extend their service reach," said Olivier Met, senior vice president, EMEA Sales for NAGRA. "This deployment represents yet another example of the decreased time to market, cost-effectiveness and flexibility mid-sized operators, like Chopin, are looking for in offering an advanced OTT streaming solution that will increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention, and expand their subscriber base." For more information about OpenTV Video platform, visit the solution overview here . About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . About Chopin Established in 1995, Chopin Cable Television is a cable operator delivering triple-play services to subscribers located in Poland, Pomeranian voivodeship. From the beginning of its activity, the company was open to new technologies and tried to keep up with the trends prevailing on the market. For more information, please visit tkchopin.pl . Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



End of Media Release

