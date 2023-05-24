Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - 0xShield, an innovative Ethereum-based project, is excited to announce the launch of its advanced Telegram bot aimed at simplifying and securing various cryptocurrency tasks. With its cutting-edge features, the 0xShield bot revolutionizes the way users interact with the Ethereum blockchain, offering enhanced security, streamlined contract management, and real-time gas price monitoring.





0xShield Introduces Advanced Telegram Bot to Streamline and Secure Crypto Transactions

Designed to provide a seamless user experience, the 0xShield bot offers a range of key features that set it apart from other crypto projects. One of its standout capabilities is the encryption and decryption of contract addresses, ensuring the utmost security for Ethereum transactions. By encrypting contract addresses, users gain enhanced protection against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

To bolster group security and prevent unauthorized access, the 0xShield bot allows users to link it to group chats, enabling user verification. This feature ensures that only verified members can join the group, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent activity or spam. The connection can be easily removed when no longer required, granting users flexibility and control over group management.

Keeping a close eye on gas prices is crucial in the world of Ethereum transactions, and the 0xShield bot simplifies this process. Users can access real-time information on the current ETH gas price, as well as the USD equivalent required for transactions on Uniswap or when deploying a smart contract. To optimize transaction timing, the bot enables users to set alerts for when the gas price falls below a specific level, ensuring they never miss out on favorable transaction opportunities.

Creating wallets and generating contracts has never been easier with the 0xShield bot. Users can effortlessly generate new wallets and private keys by using a simple command, facilitating a seamless entry into the world of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the bot provides an intuitive contract generation menu, allowing users to swiftly create new contracts without any hassle.

0xShield's Listing on Flooz

0Shield is also thrilled to announce its official listing on Flooz. This listing opens up new avenues for users to conveniently purchase the project's native token, $SHIELD, using a variety of payment options, including Apple Pay, Visa, Moonpay, and more.

To further enhance visibility and reach, 0xShield has secured a prominent position in the promoted section of the Flooz exchange. This prime placement ensures that users browsing the platform will easily discover and engage with the project. Additionally, 0xShield will be featured in Flooz's newsletter, which reaches a subscriber base of over 50,000 people, providing valuable exposure and fostering community growth.

The team behind 0xShield is excited about the listing on Flooz and the expanded payment options it brings. By offering convenient and secure avenues for purchasing $SHIELD, 0xShield aims to empower users and create a thriving ecosystem for the project.

Tokenomics

0xShield's native token, $SHIELD, plays a vital role in the project's ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, $SHIELD offers utility and incentives for users. With a maximum supply of 1,000,000 tokens, it ensures scarcity and value preservation. Moreover, a 3% tax is applied to both buying and selling transactions, contributing to the liquidity and sustainability of the project.

To learn more about 0xShield and experience the benefits of its advanced Telegram bot, visit the official project website at https://0xshield.io/. Join the 0xShield community on Telegram for real-time updates and discussions.

About 0xShield

0xShield is an Ethereum-based project that aims to simplify and secure cryptocurrency transactions through its advanced Telegram bot. By introducing cutting-edge features such as encryption of contract addresses, group chat verification, real-time gas price monitoring, and seamless wallet and contract generation, 0xShield provides users with a streamlined and secure experience. With its native token, $SHIELD, 0xShield offers utility and value within its ecosystem.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | DEXTools | Whitepaper

###

0xShield

Jack Robertson

support@0xshield.co

https://0xshield.io/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167295