

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess', Inc. (GES):



Earnings: -$11.81 million in Q1 vs. $7.97 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.49 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $569.80 million in Q1 vs. $593.47 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.42 Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.90



