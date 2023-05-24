

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $18.5 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.9 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $18.5 Mln. vs. $31.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken