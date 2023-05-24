Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Collin Kettell to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Kettell is a co-founder of New Found Gold Corp. and of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of New Found Gold Corp., a Canadian resource investment company, Mr. Kettell is responsible for developing the strategic plan for the discovery, financing and continued exploration of the Queensway Project. In his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., Mr. Kettell has been the driving force behind its inception, leading to its current stature as a multi-hundred-million-dollar investment company, while incubating and developing several companies under the Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. umbrella. Mr. Kettell is an active participant in the resource sector as an investor and company builder, focused on the discovery of mineral deposits both in Canada and the United States. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nevada King Gold Corp., founder of Radio Fuels Energy Corp., co-founder of EarthLabs Inc. (previously Goldspot Discoveries), and co-founder and director of Golden Planet Mining Corp.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (778) 886-1826

Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167314