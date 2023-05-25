

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German remote access and control computer software, said that its shareholders approved all agenda items, including the expansion of the Supervisory Board to eight members with a large majority. With the electionof Swantje Conrad and Christina Stercken, the proportion of female members significantly increased to 37.5%.



At this year's Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer SE, 56.84% of the share capital was represented. The event was held as a virtual meeting, the company said.



In a Supervisory Board meeting immediately following the Annual General Meeting, Ralf W. Dieter was appointed as chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Abraham Peled was elected vice-chairman. The Supervisory Board also elected the members of its committees. Going forward, Swantje Conrad chairs the Audit Committee and Abraham Peled chairs the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.



