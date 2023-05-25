

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online fashion and beauty retailer, said that its Annual General Meeting elected the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. Kelly Bennett, Jennifer Hyman, Niklas Östberg, Anders Holch Povlsen and Mariella Röhm-Kottmann have been re-elected. Susanne Schröter-Crossan as shareholder representative has been newly elected to the Supervisory Board, following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee.



Cristina Stenbeck, who was a Chairperson of the Supervisory Board in 2014 to 2016 and since 2019, did not stand for re-election. In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board, Kelly Bennett was elected as Chairperson.



The term of office of all shareholder representatives will end upon the close of the General Meeting that resolves on the discharge for fiscal year 2024.



All further agenda items, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. In total, 81.57% of the share capital was represented.



