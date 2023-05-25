

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) announced Thursday that Anna Manz, Group Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of her decision to step down as CFO and Executive Director in order to assume a CFO role outside the financial services industry.



Manz will remain as CFO of LSEG for the duration of her 12-month notice period until May 2024. The company has initiated a process to identify her successor, and further updates will be made in due course.



LSEG said it continues to deliver on its strategy and make strong financial and operational progress as it shifts from integration to transformation.



David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG said, 'Anna has made an outstanding contribution to the transformation of LSEG. . We will work together in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. The Group is delivering on its strategy, and I look forward to making further progress this year and beyond.'



