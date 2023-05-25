NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (first quarter 2023). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- 1Q23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 25.0% YoY to R$709.4 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.5%, reaching R$644.3 million.
- 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.9% YoY reaching R$330.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 46.5%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 12.3%, reaching R$304.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47.2%.
- Cash conversion of 111.9%, with a solid cash position of R$ 722.7 million.
- ~295 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya's Digital Services.
|Table 1: Financial Highlights
|For the three months period ended March 31,
|(in thousand of R$)
2023
2023 Ex Acquisitions*
2022
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|(a) Net Revenue
709,961
644,849
566,324
25.4%
13.9%
|(b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1)
709,383
644,271
567,716
25.0%
13.5%
|(c) Adjusted EBITDA (2)
330,211
304,231
270,801
21.9%
12.3%
|(d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
46.5%
47.2%
47.7%
|-120 bps
|-50 bps
|*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).
|(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).
Message from Management
For us in Afya, these results indicate another great start for the year ahead. We are proud to present, once again, strong results, reaffirming the success and resilience of Afya, along with high and predictable growth, and a solid cash generation.
This quarter was marked by significant increases in net revenue within our three segments and we are delighted to see that the most significant growth came from our Continue Education segment with a robust intake process, six new campuses, and course maturation.
Our second most significant growth came from our core business, as we saw higher tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats, the beginning of 4 Mais Médicos campuses, consolidation of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes acquisition, and the consolidation of 92 new medical seats, 28 in the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus, located in Rondônia, and 64 in Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna, situated in the state of Bahia.
And, once again, Afya reported great results on the Digital Health Services revenue, which ended the quarter with an increase of 20% when compared to last year. This result reinforces the opportunity ahead in Digital Services, and it is explained by the ramp-up in B2B engagements, with new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry companies, and the continuous ramp-up in B2P contracts, as we will discuss further on.
High and predictable growth, strong guidance for the year, and segments ramp-up: this proves how we are evolving and empowering our vision to transform health together with those who have medicine as a vocation. We are proud of our business and also excited for what comes next during this year.
1. Key Events in the Quarter:
- Afya announced on January 2nd, 2023, the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. ("DelRey"), that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas") and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes"), on the terms previously disclosed.
- Afya announced on January 31st, 2023, that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. For the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year.
- Fourth share repurchase program, on March 2023 - the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. Under this share repurchase program, Afya may repurchase up to 2,000,000 of its outstanding Class A common shares which represents approximately 5.8% of its free float in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on March 24, 2023. Accordingly, in connection with repurchases under the new program, Afya also announced that entered into a written trading plan with BofA Securities, Inc., as the independent broker-dealer, which is intended to comply with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 each under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
2. 2023 Guidance
The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2023 which considers the successfully concluded acceptances of new students, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools.
Considering the above factors, the guidance for 2023 is defined in the following table:
|Guidance for 2023
|Adjusted Net Revenue*
|R$ 2,750 mn = ? = R$ 2,850 mn
|Adjusted EBITDA
|R$ 1,100 mn = ? = R$ 1,200 mn
|Includes UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisitions;
Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;
Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.
3. 1Q23 Overview
Operational Review
Afya is the only Company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of their medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs, and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower physicians in their daily routine, including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.
The Company reports results for three distinct business units - the first, Undergrad - medical schools, other healthcare programs, and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs - the second, Continuing Education - specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services - digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books and is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services, are transferred over time.
Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Courses
|Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
|Three months period ended March 31,
2023
2022
|% Chg
|Undergrad Programs
|MEDICAL SCHOOL
|Approved Seats
3,163
2,759
14.6%
|Operating Seats
3,113
2,481
25.5%
|Total Students (end of period)
20,822
17,523
18.8%
|Average Total Students
20,822
17,523
18.8%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
18,819
17,523
7.4%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000)
630,960
501,523
25.8%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000)
573,747
501,523
14.4%
|Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
10,163
9,540
6.5%
|Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
8,517
7,861
8.3%
|UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
|Total Students (end of period)
21,660
20,902
3.6%
|Average Total Students
21,660
20,902
3.6%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
19,788
20,902
-5.3%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000)
97,968
78,310
25.1%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000)
90,296
78,310
15.3%
|OTHER UNDERGRADUATE
|Total Students (end of period)
25,043
24,209
3.4%
|Average Total Students
25,043
24,209
3.4%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
21,882
24,209
-9.6%
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000)
77,174
69,182
11.6%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000)
66,889
69,182
-3.3%
|TOTAL TUITION FEES
|Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000)
806,101
649,015
24.2%
|Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000)
730,932
649,015
12.6%
|*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).
Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education and Digital Services
|Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers
|Three months period ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Chg
|Continuing Education
|Medical Specialization & Others
|Total Students (end of period)
4,774
3,479
37.2%
|Average Total Students
4,774
3,479
37.2%
|Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)
4,774
3,479
37.2%
|Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$ '000)
34,960
23,851
46.6%
|Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹)
34,960
23,851
46.6%
|Digital Services
|Content & Technology for Medical Education
|Medcel Active Payers
|Prep Courses & CME - B2P
6,147
11,673
-47.3%
|Prep Courses & CME - B2B
5,988
4,574
30.9%
|Além da Medicina Active Payers
6,222
6,345
-1.9%
|Cardiopapers Active Payers
7,083
-
-
|Medical Harbour Active Payers
21,686
-
-
|Clinical Decision Software
|Whitebook Active Payers
143,832
131,193
9.6%
|Clinical Management Tools²
|iClinic Active Payers
23,740
19,622
21.0%
|Shosp Active Payers
2,881
2,278
26.5%
|Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period)
217,579
175,685
23.8%
|Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$ '000)
56,792
47,477
19.6%
|Net Revenue - B2P
46,603
41,197
13.1%
|Net Revenue - B2B
10,187
6,280
62.2%
|Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹)
49,834
47,477
5.0%
|*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).
|(2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.
Key Operational Drivers - Digital Services
Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period. Total monthly active users reached almost 295 thousand, 13.6% higher than the same period of last year.
Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period.
|Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU)
1Q23
1Q22
% Chg YoY
4Q22
|Content & Technology for Medical Education
31,549
21,464
47.0%
16,539
|Clinical Decision Software
237,003
218,313
8.6%
221,762
|Clinical Management Tools¹
24,568
19,762
24.3%
20,936
|Physician-Patiet Relationship
1,773
-
1,473
|Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services
294,893
259,539
13.6%
260,710
|1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features
|Includes Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 and Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22
|Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU)
1Q23
1Q22
% Chg QoQ
4Q22
|Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services
262,137
242,374
8.2%
241,949
|1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic
Seasonality
Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel's revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments of Medcel's clients period. In addition, the majority of Medcel's revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.
Revenue
Adjusted Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was R$709.4 million, an increase of 25.0% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses in 8.3%, maturation of medical seats, the beginning of 4 Mais Médicos campuses, consolidation of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes acquisition, the Continuing Education high performance and Digital Services execution.
The Digital Services segment increased 19.6% year over year, a combination of (a) B2B engagements, and (b) expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, iClinic, and Shosp, partially offset by the lower performance of Medcel, due to a higher competition scenario in the Residency Preparatory market; and (c) consolidation of Alem da Medicina, Glic, and Cardiopapers.
|Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
2023
2023 Ex Acquisitions*
2022
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|Net Revenue Mix
|Undergrad
620,976
562,822
495,395
25.3%
13.6%
|Adjusted Undergrad¹
620,398
562,244
496,787
24.9%
13.2%
|Continuing Education
34,960
34,960
23,851
46.6%
46.6%
|Digital Services
56,792
49,834
47,477
19.6%
5.0%
|Inter-segment transactions
- 2,767
- 2,767
- 399
|n.a
593.5%
|Total Reported Net Revenue
709,961
644,849
566,324
25.4%
13.9%
|Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹
709,383
644,271
567,716
25.0%
13.5%
|*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).
|(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, increased 21.9% to R$330.2 million, up from R$270.8 million in the same period of the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 120 basis points to 46.5%. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is mainly due to the following: (a) Digital segment, primarily due to Medcel's performance; and (b) consolidation of 4 new Mais Médicos campuses (operation started on 3Q22) and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes which are performing better than expected but still present lower margins when compared to the integrated companies.
|Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
2023
2023 Ex Acquisitions*
2022
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
|Adjusted EBITDA
330,211
304,231
270,801
21.9%
12.3%
|% Margin
46.5%
47.2%
47.7%
|-120 bps
|-50 bps
|*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).
Adjusted Net Income
Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 was R$117.8 million, a decrease of 12.7% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 was R$166.4 million, in line with the same period from the previous year, mainly due to better operational performance, which was offset by higher financial expenses, mainly related to the increase in leverage due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatao business combination and higher interest rates, when compared to the same period of the prior year.
|Table 8: Adjusted Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Chg
|Net income
117,772
134,942
-12.7%
|Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1)
24,203
18,283
32.4%
|Share-based compensation
6,495
2,929
121.7%
|Non-recurring expenses:
17,907
11,027
62.4%
|- Integration of new companies (2)
5,900
4,171
41.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
11,039
1,212
810.8%
|- Expansion projects (4)
151
602
-74.9%
|- Restructuring expenses (5)
1,395
3,650
-61.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
- 578
1,392
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Income
166,377
167,181
-0.5%
|Basic earnings per share - in R$ (7)
1.25
1.42
-12.0%
|Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (8)
1.77
1.77
0.0%
|(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
|(8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
Cash and Debt Position
On March 31, 2023, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$722.7 million, a decrease of 33.9% over December 31, 2022, due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$349.4 million, up from R$293.6 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 19.0% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was 111.9% for the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023.
On March 31, 2023, Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$2,029 million. When compared to December 31, 2022 Net Debt added to R$825 million related to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination closed on January 2, 2023, the Net Debt reduced R$ 177 million due to the strong cash flow generation in the quarter.
The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt of 1Q23, considering loans and financing, capital market, and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt.
|Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
|For the three months period ended March 31,
|(in thousands of R$)
|Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
2023
2022
% Chg
|(a) Cash flow from operations
331,554
278,715
19.0%
|(b) Income taxes paid
17,819
14,850
20.0%
|(c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations
349,373
293,565
19.0%
|(d) Adjusted EBITDA
330,211
270,801
21.9%
|(e) Non-recurring expenses:
17,907
11,027
62.4%
|- Integration of new companies (1)
5,900
4,171
41.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (2)
11,039
1,212
810.8%
|- Expansion projects (3)
151
602
-74.9%
|- Restructuring Expenses (4)
1,395
3,650
-61.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5)
-578
1,392
n.a.
|(f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses
312,304
259,774
20.2%
|(g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio
111.9%
113.0%
-110 bps
|(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
|(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt
|(in millions of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
|Cost of Debt
|Gross Debt
|Duration (Years)
|per year
|%CDI*
|Loans and financing: Softbank
825
3.1
6.5%
48%
|Capital Market
519
4.4
15.7%
114%
|Loans and financing: Others
580
1.9
15.7%
114%
|Accounts payable to selling shareholders
828
1.2
13.3%
97%
|Average
2,751
2.6
12.1%
89%
|**Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference:
1Q23: ~13.65% p.y.
|Table 11: Cash and Debt Position
|(in thousands of R$)
1Q23
FY2022
% Chg
1Q22
% Chg
|(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
722,691
1,093,082
-33.9%
789,435
-8.5%
|Cash and Bank Deposits
28,375
57,509
-50.7%
42,648
-33.5%
|Cash Equivalents
694,316
1,035,573
-33.0%
746,787
-7.0%
|(-) Loans and Financing
1,923,737
1,882,901
2.2%
1,388,841
38.5%
|Current
193,214
145,202
33.1%
142,654
35.4%
|Non-Current
1,730,523
1,737,699
-0.4%
1,246,187
38.9%
|(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
769,274
528,678
45.5%
698,413
10.1%
|Current
417,398
261,711
59.5%
264,520
57.8%
|Non-Current
351,876
266,967
31.8%
433,893
-18.9%
|(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
58,702
62,176
-5.6%
70,880
-17.2%
|(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
2,029,022
1,380,673
47.0%
1,368,699
48.2%
|(-) Lease Liabilities
864,983
769,525
12.4%
733,420
17.9%
|Current
38,026
32,459
17.2%
27,750
37.0%
|Non-Current
826,957
737,066
12.2%
705,670
17.2%
|Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
2,894,005
2,150,198
34.6%
2,102,119
37.7%
CAPEX
Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.
For the three-months period ending March 31, 2023, CAPEX was R$46.4 million, representing 6.5% of Afya's Net Revenue.
|Table 12: CAPEX
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Chg
|CAPEX
46,429
76,759
-39.5%
|Property and equipment
27,299
30,670
-11.0%
|Intanglibe assets
19,130
46,088
-58.5%
|- Licenses
0
24,408
|n.a.
|- Others
19,130
21,680
-11.8%
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is essential to Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars, and since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.
On January 2023, Afya announced it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. In addition, for the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year.
Furthermore, the 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability.
Table 13: ESG Metrics
1Q23
1Q22
2022
2021
2020
2019
|#
|GRI
Governance and Employee Management
1
405-1
Number of employees
9,567
8,528
8,708
8,079
6,100
3,369
2
405-1
Percentage of female employees
57%
56%
57%
55%
55%
57%
3
405-1
Percentage of female employees in the board of directors
40%
18%
40%
18%
18%
22%
4
102-24
Percentage of independent member in the board of directors
30%
36%
30%
36%
36%
22%
Environmental
4
302-1
Total energy consumption (kWh)
5,468,733
3,678,812
17,011,842
12,176,966
8,035,845
5,928,450
4.1
302-1
Consumption per campus
118,855.5
96,811
412,747
385,573
321,434
395,230
5
302-1
% supplied by distribution companies
79.0%
75.0%
72.4%
91.3%
83.4%
96.2%
6
302-1
% supplied by other sources
21.0%
25.0%
27.6%
8.7%
16.6%
3.8%
Social
8
413-1
Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya
116,979
80,751
494,635
341,286
427,184
270,000
9
Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses
18,126
16,824
18,104
16,772
12,691
8,306
10
201-4
Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI)
9,619
8,223
10,965
7,881
4,999
2,808
11
% students with scholarships over total undergraduate students
14.2%
13.1%
18.8%
12.9%
13.7%
11.7%
12
413-1
Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships
718
447
662
447
432
60
|(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others.
|(2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market.
|(3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements.
|(4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.
4. Conference Call and Webcast Information
When:
|March 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Who:
Mr. Virgilio Gibbon, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Luis André Blanco, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Renata Costa Couto, IR Director
Webcast:
|https://afya.zoom.us/j/96259212642
OR
Dial-in:
Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788
United States: +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099
Webinar ID: 962 5921 2642
Other Numbers: https://afya.zoom.us/u/aXW4bIxA
5. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)
Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
6. Forward - Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
7. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.
Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
8. Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ir@afya.com.br
9. Financial Tables
Consolidated statements of financial position
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
722,691
1,093,082
Trade receivables
475,712
452,831
Inventories
9,925
12,190
Recoverable taxes
36,858
27,809
Other assets
50,123
51,745
Total current assets
1,295,309
1,637,657
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
45,966
42,568
Other assets
195,936
191,756
Investment in associate
54,152
53,907
Property and equipment
577,692
542,087
Right-of-use assets
777,086
690,073
Intangible assets
4,852,656
4,041,491
Total non-current assets
6,503,488
5,561,882
Total assets
7,798,797
7,199,539
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
72,228
71,482
Loans and financing
193,214
145,202
Lease liabilities
38,026
32,459
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
417,398
261,711
Notes payable
58,702
62,176
Advances from customers
165,694
133,050
Labor and social obligations
188,928
154,518
Taxes payable
29,045
26,221
Income taxes payable
26,229
16,151
Other liabilities
4,932
2,719
Total current liabilities
1,194,396
905,689
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
1,730,523
1,737,699
Lease liabilities
826,957
737,066
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
351,876
266,967
Taxes payable
91,989
92,888
Provision for legal proceedings
199,160
195,854
Other liabilities
35,601
13,218
Total non-current liabilities
3,236,106
3,043,692
Total liabilities
4,430,502
3,949,381
Equity
Share capital
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,375,344
2,375,344
Share-based compensation reserve
130,033
123,538
Treasury stock
(304,947)
(304,947)
Retained earnings
1,117,010
1,004,886
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3,317,457
3,198,838
Non-controlling interests
50,838
51,320
Total equity
3,368,295
3,250,158
Total liabilities and equity
7,798,797
7,199,539
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
709,961
566,324
Cost of services
(247,607)
(186,730)
Gross profit
462,354
379,594
General and administrative expenses
(233,220)
(178,514)
Other (expenses) income, net
405
(309)
Operating income
229,539
200,771
Finance income
27,688
24,569
Finance expenses
(124,240)
(81,291)
Finance result
(96,552)
(56,722)
Share of income of associate
3,845
4,240
Income before income taxes
136,832
148,289
Income taxes expenses
(19,060)
(13,347)
Net income
117,772
134,942
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
117,772
134,942
Income attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
112,124
129,610
Non-controlling interests
5,648
5,332
117,772
134,942
Basic earnings per share
Per common share
1.25
1.42
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
1.24
1.42
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Operating activities
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income before income taxes
136,832
148,289
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
65,971
48,387
Write-off of property and equipment
88
319
Write-off of intangible assets
246
2,894
Allowance for doubtful accounts
17,694
14,983
Share-based compensation expense
6,495
2,929
Net foreign exchange differences
161
126
Accrued interest
77,530
46,106
Accrued lease interest
25,524
20,641
Share of income of associate
(3,845)
(4,240)
Provision for legal proceedings
3,154
3,819
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(10,232)
(576)
Inventories
2,404
(2,037)
Recoverable taxes
(8,460)
(5,965)
Other assets
6,005
9,263
Trade payables
(11,507)
(2,736)
Taxes payables
8,480
1,043
Advances from customers
147
(9,229)
Labor and social obligations
28,158
22,388
Other liabilities
4,528
(2,839)
349,373
293,565
Income taxes paid
(17,819)
(14,850)
Net cash flows from operating activities
331,554
278,715
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(27,299)
(30,670)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(19,130)
(21,680)
Dividends received
3,600
1,554
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(608,146)
(51,518)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(650,975)
(102,314)
Financing activities
Payments of loans and financing
(15,745)
(14,494)
Issuance of loans and financing
3,663
-
Payments of lease liabilities
(32,597)
(27,476)
Treasury shares
-
(88,763)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(6,130)
(4,669)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(50,809)
(135,402)
Net foreign exchange differences
(161)
(126)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(370,391)
40,873
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,093,082
748,562
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
722,691
789,435
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
|Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Chg
|Net income
117,772
134,942
-12.7%
|Net financial result
96,552
56,722
70.2%
|Income taxes expense
19,060
13,347
42.8%
|Depreciation and amortization
65,971
48,387
36.3%
|Interest received (1)
10,299
7,687
34.0%
|Income share associate
(3,845)
(4,240)
-9.3%
|Share-based compensation
6,495
2,929
121.7%
|Non-recurring expenses:
17,907
11,027
62.4%
|- Integration of new companies (2)
5,900
4,171
41.5%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
11,039
1,212
810.8%
|- Expansion projects (4)
151
602
-74.9%
|- Restructuring expenses (5)
1,395
3,650
-61.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
(578)
1,392
n.a.
|Adjusted EBITDA
330,211
270,801
21.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
46.5%
47.7%
-120 bps
|(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Afya Limited
ir@afya.com.br
Media Contact:
Cíntia Moraes Marin
cintia.marin@afya.com.br