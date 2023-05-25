NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (first quarter 2023). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

1Q23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 25.0% YoY to R$709.4 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.5%, reaching R$644.3 million.

1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.9% YoY reaching R$330.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 46.5%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 12.3%, reaching R$304.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47.2%.

Cash conversion of 111.9%, with a solid cash position of R$ 722.7 million.

~295 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya's Digital Services.

Table 1: Financial Highlights For the three months period ended March 31, (in thousand of R$) 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions (a) Net Revenue 709,961 644,849 566,324 25.4% 13.9% (b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1) 709,383 644,271 567,716 25.0% 13.5% (c) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 330,211 304,231 270,801 21.9% 12.3% (d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 46.5% 47.2% 47.7% -120 bps -50 bps *For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Message from Management

For us in Afya, these results indicate another great start for the year ahead. We are proud to present, once again, strong results, reaffirming the success and resilience of Afya, along with high and predictable growth, and a solid cash generation.

This quarter was marked by significant increases in net revenue within our three segments and we are delighted to see that the most significant growth came from our Continue Education segment with a robust intake process, six new campuses, and course maturation.

Our second most significant growth came from our core business, as we saw higher tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats, the beginning of 4 Mais Médicos campuses, consolidation of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes acquisition, and the consolidation of 92 new medical seats, 28 in the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus, located in Rondônia, and 64 in Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna, situated in the state of Bahia.

And, once again, Afya reported great results on the Digital Health Services revenue, which ended the quarter with an increase of 20% when compared to last year. This result reinforces the opportunity ahead in Digital Services, and it is explained by the ramp-up in B2B engagements, with new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry companies, and the continuous ramp-up in B2P contracts, as we will discuss further on.

High and predictable growth, strong guidance for the year, and segments ramp-up: this proves how we are evolving and empowering our vision to transform health together with those who have medicine as a vocation. We are proud of our business and also excited for what comes next during this year.

1. Key Events in the Quarter:

Afya announced on January 2 nd , 2023, the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. ("DelRey"), that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas") and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes"), on the terms previously disclosed.

, 2023, the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. ("DelRey"), that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas") and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes"), on the terms previously disclosed. Afya announced on January 31st, 2023, that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. For the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year.

Fourth share repurchase program, on March 2023 - the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. Under this share repurchase program, Afya may repurchase up to 2,000,000 of its outstanding Class A common shares which represents approximately 5.8% of its free float in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on March 24, 2023. Accordingly, in connection with repurchases under the new program, Afya also announced that entered into a written trading plan with BofA Securities, Inc., as the independent broker-dealer, which is intended to comply with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 each under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

2. 2023 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2023 which considers the successfully concluded acceptances of new students, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools.

Considering the above factors, the guidance for 2023 is defined in the following table:

Guidance for 2023 Adjusted Net Revenue* R$ 2,750 mn = ? = R$ 2,850 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,100 mn = ? = R$ 1,200 mn Includes UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisitions;

Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.

3. 1Q23 Overview

Operational Review

Afya is the only Company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of their medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs, and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower physicians in their daily routine, including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.

The Company reports results for three distinct business units - the first, Undergrad - medical schools, other healthcare programs, and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs - the second, Continuing Education - specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services - digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books and is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services, are transferred over time.

Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Courses

Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats 3,163 2,759 14.6% Operating Seats 3,113 2,481 25.5% Total Students (end of period) 20,822 17,523 18.8% Average Total Students 20,822 17,523 18.8% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 18,819 17,523 7.4% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 630,960 501,523 25.8% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 573,747 501,523 14.4% Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 10,163 9,540 6.5% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 8,517 7,861 8.3% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 21,660 20,902 3.6% Average Total Students 21,660 20,902 3.6% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 19,788 20,902 -5.3% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 97,968 78,310 25.1% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 90,296 78,310 15.3% OTHER UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 25,043 24,209 3.4% Average Total Students 25,043 24,209 3.4% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 21,882 24,209 -9.6% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 77,174 69,182 11.6% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 66,889 69,182 -3.3% TOTAL TUITION FEES Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 806,101 649,015 24.2% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 730,932 649,015 12.6% *For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).

Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education and Digital Services

Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers Three months period ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Continuing Education Medical Specialization & Others Total Students (end of period) 4,774 3,479 37.2% Average Total Students 4,774 3,479 37.2% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions) 4,774 3,479 37.2% Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$ '000) 34,960 23,851 46.6% Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹) 34,960 23,851 46.6% Digital Services Content & Technology for Medical Education Medcel Active Payers Prep Courses & CME - B2P 6,147 11,673 -47.3% Prep Courses & CME - B2B 5,988 4,574 30.9% Além da Medicina Active Payers 6,222 6,345 -1.9% Cardiopapers Active Payers 7,083 - - Medical Harbour Active Payers 21,686 - - Clinical Decision Software Whitebook Active Payers 143,832 131,193 9.6% Clinical Management Tools² iClinic Active Payers 23,740 19,622 21.0% Shosp Active Payers 2,881 2,278 26.5% Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period) 217,579 175,685 23.8% Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$ '000) 56,792 47,477 19.6% Net Revenue - B2P 46,603 41,197 13.1% Net Revenue - B2B 10,187 6,280 62.2% Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹) 49,834 47,477 5.0% *For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023). (2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.

Key Operational Drivers - Digital Services

Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period. Total monthly active users reached almost 295 thousand, 13.6% higher than the same period of last year.

Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period.

Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU) 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg YoY 4Q22 Content & Technology for Medical Education 31,549 21,464 47.0% 16,539 Clinical Decision Software 237,003 218,313 8.6% 221,762 Clinical Management Tools¹ 24,568 19,762 24.3% 20,936 Physician-Patiet Relationship 1,773 - 1,473 Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 294,893 259,539 13.6% 260,710 1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features Includes Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 and Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22 Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg QoQ 4Q22 Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services 262,137 242,374 8.2% 241,949 1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic

Seasonality

Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel's revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments of Medcel's clients period. In addition, the majority of Medcel's revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.

Revenue

Adjusted Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was R$709.4 million, an increase of 25.0% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses in 8.3%, maturation of medical seats, the beginning of 4 Mais Médicos campuses, consolidation of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes acquisition, the Continuing Education high performance and Digital Services execution.

The Digital Services segment increased 19.6% year over year, a combination of (a) B2B engagements, and (b) expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, iClinic, and Shosp, partially offset by the lower performance of Medcel, due to a higher competition scenario in the Residency Preparatory market; and (c) consolidation of Alem da Medicina, Glic, and Cardiopapers.

Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 620,976 562,822 495,395 25.3% 13.6% Adjusted Undergrad¹ 620,398 562,244 496,787 24.9% 13.2% Continuing Education 34,960 34,960 23,851 46.6% 46.6% Digital Services 56,792 49,834 47,477 19.6% 5.0% Inter-segment transactions - 2,767 - 2,767 - 399 n.a 593.5% Total Reported Net Revenue 709,961 644,849 566,324 25.4% 13.9% Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹ 709,383 644,271 567,716 25.0% 13.5%

*For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, increased 21.9% to R$330.2 million, up from R$270.8 million in the same period of the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 120 basis points to 46.5%. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is mainly due to the following: (a) Digital segment, primarily due to Medcel's performance; and (b) consolidation of 4 new Mais Médicos campuses (operation started on 3Q22) and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes which are performing better than expected but still present lower margins when compared to the integrated companies.

Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Adjusted EBITDA 330,211 304,231 270,801 21.9% 12.3% % Margin 46.5% 47.2% 47.7% -120 bps -50 bps *For the three months period ended March 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Glic, Cardiopapers and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (all from January to March, 2023).

Adjusted Net Income

Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 was R$117.8 million, a decrease of 12.7% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2023 was R$166.4 million, in line with the same period from the previous year, mainly due to better operational performance, which was offset by higher financial expenses, mainly related to the increase in leverage due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatao business combination and higher interest rates, when compared to the same period of the prior year.

Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 117,772 134,942 -12.7% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1) 24,203 18,283 32.4% Share-based compensation 6,495 2,929 121.7% Non-recurring expenses: 17,907 11,027 62.4% - Integration of new companies (2) 5,900 4,171 41.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 11,039 1,212 810.8% - Expansion projects (4) 151 602 -74.9% - Restructuring expenses (5) 1,395 3,650 -61.8% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) - 578 1,392 n.a. Adjusted Net Income 166,377 167,181 -0.5% Basic earnings per share - in R$ (7) 1.25 1.42 -12.0% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (8) 1.77 1.77 0.0%

(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

Cash and Debt Position

On March 31, 2023, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$722.7 million, a decrease of 33.9% over December 31, 2022, due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$349.4 million, up from R$293.6 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 19.0% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was 111.9% for the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$2,029 million. When compared to December 31, 2022 Net Debt added to R$825 million related to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination closed on January 2, 2023, the Net Debt reduced R$ 177 million due to the strong cash flow generation in the quarter.

The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt of 1Q23, considering loans and financing, capital market, and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt.

Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the three months period ended March 31, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2023 2022 % Chg (a) Cash flow from operations 331,554 278,715 19.0% (b) Income taxes paid 17,819 14,850 20.0% (c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations 349,373 293,565 19.0% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 330,211 270,801 21.9% (e) Non-recurring expenses: 17,907 11,027 62.4% - Integration of new companies (1) 5,900 4,171 41.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence (2) 11,039 1,212 810.8% - Expansion projects (3) 151 602 -74.9% - Restructuring Expenses (4) 1,395 3,650 -61.8% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5) -578 1,392 n.a. (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 312,304 259,774 20.2% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 111.9% 113.0% -110 bps (1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt (in millions of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) per year %CDI* Loans and financing: Softbank 825 3.1 6.5% 48% Capital Market 519 4.4 15.7% 114% Loans and financing: Others 580 1.9 15.7% 114% Accounts payable to selling shareholders 828 1.2 13.3% 97% Average 2,751 2.6 12.1% 89% **Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference:

1Q23: ~13.65% p.y.

Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) 1Q23 FY2022 % Chg 1Q22 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 722,691 1,093,082 -33.9% 789,435 -8.5% Cash and Bank Deposits 28,375 57,509 -50.7% 42,648 -33.5% Cash Equivalents 694,316 1,035,573 -33.0% 746,787 -7.0% (-) Loans and Financing 1,923,737 1,882,901 2.2% 1,388,841 38.5% Current 193,214 145,202 33.1% 142,654 35.4% Non-Current 1,730,523 1,737,699 -0.4% 1,246,187 38.9% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 769,274 528,678 45.5% 698,413 10.1% Current 417,398 261,711 59.5% 264,520 57.8% Non-Current 351,876 266,967 31.8% 433,893 -18.9% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations 58,702 62,176 -5.6% 70,880 -17.2% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 2,029,022 1,380,673 47.0% 1,368,699 48.2% (-) Lease Liabilities 864,983 769,525 12.4% 733,420 17.9% Current 38,026 32,459 17.2% 27,750 37.0% Non-Current 826,957 737,066 12.2% 705,670 17.2% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,894,005 2,150,198 34.6% 2,102,119 37.7%

CAPEX

Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.

For the three-months period ending March 31, 2023, CAPEX was R$46.4 million, representing 6.5% of Afya's Net Revenue.

Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg CAPEX 46,429 76,759 -39.5% Property and equipment 27,299 30,670 -11.0% Intanglibe assets 19,130 46,088 -58.5% - Licenses 0 24,408 n.a. - Others 19,130 21,680 -11.8%

ESG Metrics

ESG commitment is essential to Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars, and since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.

On January 2023, Afya announced it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. In addition, for the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year.

Furthermore, the 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability.

Table 13: ESG Metrics 1Q23 1Q22 2022 2021 2020 2019 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 9,567 8,528 8,708 8,079 6,100 3,369 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 57% 56% 57% 55% 55% 57% 3 405-1 Percentage of female employees in the board of directors 40% 18% 40% 18% 18% 22% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 30% 36% 30% 36% 36% 22% Environmental 4 302-1 Total energy consumption (kWh) 5,468,733 3,678,812 17,011,842 12,176,966 8,035,845 5,928,450 4.1 302-1 Consumption per campus 118,855.5 96,811 412,747 385,573 321,434 395,230 5 302-1 % supplied by distribution companies 79.0% 75.0% 72.4% 91.3% 83.4% 96.2% 6 302-1 % supplied by other sources 21.0% 25.0% 27.6% 8.7% 16.6% 3.8% Social 8 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 116,979 80,751 494,635 341,286 427,184 270,000 9 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 18,126 16,824 18,104 16,772 12,691 8,306 10 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 9,619 8,223 10,965 7,881 4,999 2,808 11 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 14.2% 13.1% 18.8% 12.9% 13.7% 11.7% 12 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 718 447 662 447 432 60

(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market. (3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements. (4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.

5. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.

6. Forward - Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

7. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.

Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.

Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

9. Financial Tables

Consolidated statements of financial position (In thousands of Brazilian reais) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 722,691 1,093,082 Trade receivables 475,712 452,831 Inventories 9,925 12,190 Recoverable taxes 36,858 27,809 Other assets 50,123 51,745 Total current assets 1,295,309 1,637,657 Non-current assets Trade receivables 45,966 42,568 Other assets 195,936 191,756 Investment in associate 54,152 53,907 Property and equipment 577,692 542,087 Right-of-use assets 777,086 690,073 Intangible assets 4,852,656 4,041,491 Total non-current assets 6,503,488 5,561,882 Total assets 7,798,797 7,199,539 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 72,228 71,482 Loans and financing 193,214 145,202 Lease liabilities 38,026 32,459 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 417,398 261,711 Notes payable 58,702 62,176 Advances from customers 165,694 133,050 Labor and social obligations 188,928 154,518 Taxes payable 29,045 26,221 Income taxes payable 26,229 16,151 Other liabilities 4,932 2,719 Total current liabilities 1,194,396 905,689 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,730,523 1,737,699 Lease liabilities 826,957 737,066 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 351,876 266,967 Taxes payable 91,989 92,888 Provision for legal proceedings 199,160 195,854 Other liabilities 35,601 13,218 Total non-current liabilities 3,236,106 3,043,692 Total liabilities 4,430,502 3,949,381 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,375,344 2,375,344 Share-based compensation reserve 130,033 123,538 Treasury stock (304,947) (304,947) Retained earnings 1,117,010 1,004,886 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,317,457 3,198,838 Non-controlling interests 50,838 51,320 Total equity 3,368,295 3,250,158 Total liabilities and equity 7,798,797 7,199,539

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 709,961 566,324 Cost of services (247,607) (186,730) Gross profit 462,354 379,594 General and administrative expenses (233,220) (178,514) Other (expenses) income, net 405 (309) Operating income 229,539 200,771 Finance income 27,688 24,569 Finance expenses (124,240) (81,291) Finance result (96,552) (56,722) Share of income of associate 3,845 4,240 Income before income taxes 136,832 148,289 Income taxes expenses (19,060) (13,347) Net income 117,772 134,942 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income 117,772 134,942 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 112,124 129,610 Non-controlling interests 5,648 5,332 117,772 134,942 Basic earnings per share Per common share 1.25 1.42 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 1.24 1.42

Consolidated statements of cash flows (In thousands of Brazilian reais) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 136,832 148,289 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 65,971 48,387 Write-off of property and equipment 88 319 Write-off of intangible assets 246 2,894 Allowance for doubtful accounts 17,694 14,983 Share-based compensation expense 6,495 2,929 Net foreign exchange differences 161 126 Accrued interest 77,530 46,106 Accrued lease interest 25,524 20,641 Share of income of associate (3,845) (4,240) Provision for legal proceedings 3,154 3,819 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (10,232) (576) Inventories 2,404 (2,037) Recoverable taxes (8,460) (5,965) Other assets 6,005 9,263 Trade payables (11,507) (2,736) Taxes payables 8,480 1,043 Advances from customers 147 (9,229) Labor and social obligations 28,158 22,388 Other liabilities 4,528 (2,839) 349,373 293,565 Income taxes paid (17,819) (14,850) Net cash flows from operating activities 331,554 278,715 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (27,299) (30,670) Acquisition of intangibles assets (19,130) (21,680) Dividends received 3,600 1,554 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (608,146) (51,518) Net cash flows used in investing activities (650,975) (102,314) Financing activities Payments of loans and financing (15,745) (14,494) Issuance of loans and financing 3,663 - Payments of lease liabilities (32,597) (27,476) Treasury shares - (88,763) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6,130) (4,669) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (50,809) (135,402) Net foreign exchange differences (161) (126) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (370,391) 40,873 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,093,082 748,562 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 722,691 789,435

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 117,772 134,942 -12.7% Net financial result 96,552 56,722 70.2% Income taxes expense 19,060 13,347 42.8% Depreciation and amortization 65,971 48,387 36.3% Interest received (1) 10,299 7,687 34.0% Income share associate (3,845) (4,240) -9.3% Share-based compensation 6,495 2,929 121.7% Non-recurring expenses: 17,907 11,027 62.4% - Integration of new companies (2) 5,900 4,171 41.5% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 11,039 1,212 810.8% - Expansion projects (4) 151 602 -74.9% - Restructuring expenses (5) 1,395 3,650 -61.8% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) (578) 1,392 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 330,211 270,801 21.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 46.5% 47.7% -120 bps

(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

