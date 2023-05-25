

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) reported fiscal 2023 pretax profit of 192.0 million pounds compared to 125.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 26.5 pence compared to 15.5 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased 33% to 189.7 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 26.3 pence compared to 20.4 pence.



Fiscal year 2023 revenue increased to 1.58 billion pounds from 1.32 billion pounds, last year.



The Group said it is targeting high single-digit organic revenue growth, supplemented by strategically aligned acquisitions to build a circa 3 billion pounds company by fiscal 2027.



Consistent with upgraded long-term guidance, for fiscal 2024, the Group expects to deliver high single digit revenue growth compared to fiscal 2023 pro-forma revenue.



The Board proposed a final dividend per share of 5.3 pence making the full year dividend 7.7 pence. The full year dividend represents an increase of 5%. The final dividend will be paid on 24 August 2023 to shareholders on the register at 28 July 2023.



