

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group (ICP.L) reported profit before tax and discontinued operations of 251.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2023 compared to 565.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 97.0 pence compared to 181.1 pence.



Total revenue declined to 639.0 million pounds from 982.1 million pounds, prior year.



Fee income was 501.0 million pounds, an increase of 12% from last year with management fees up 23%.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 52.2 pence per share, bringing total dividends for the year to 77.5 pence per share, an increase of 2% from 2022.



