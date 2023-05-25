

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) published the offer document pursuant to which the company makes an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all shares, excluding treasury shares, in SimCorp A/S at a price of 735.0 Danish kroner per share. The offer document contains the full terms and conditions of the offer. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the current year.



The Board of SimCorp has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend the shareholders to accept the offer.



Last month, Deutsche Boerse announced the entering into of a binding agreement between the company and SimCorp.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken