

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.75 billion, or RMB10.37 per share. This compares with RMB4.39 billion, or RMB6.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.57 billion or RMB11.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to RMB25.05 billion from RMB23.56 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB6.75 Bln. vs. RMB4.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB10.37 vs. RMB6.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB25.05 Bln vs. RMB23.56 Bln last year.



