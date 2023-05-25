

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) and Pessl Instruments, a global manufacturer and provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS brand, announced a global partnership focused on combining Pessl's field monitoring systems with Lindsay's FieldNET remote irrigation management platform. The partnership will provide growers with enhanced access to water management solutions tailored to improve efficiency.



Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder of Pessl Instruments, said: 'This partnership will leverage the combined expertise of Pessl and Lindsay; it will combine cutting-edge technologies and revolutionize how farmers manage their irrigation, logistics and plant protection.'



