

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a German leisure, travel, and tourism firm, said that it has successfully extended the maturity of its existing credit lines of 2.7 billion euros by a further two years. The syndicated credit line from the 19 banks (1.65 billion euros) and the credit line from KfW (1.05 billion euros) will now mature in July 2026.



The interest conditions of the revolving credit facility will in future also be linked to the achievement of the Group's emission reduction targets confirmed by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).



The transaction was coordinated by Deutsche Bank, LBBW and UniCredit.



