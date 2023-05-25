

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forbes magazine has listed General Mills, NASA, Google and Microsoft among the top 10 Best U.S. Employers for New Graduates 2023.



Forbes' annual list ranks the companies that young professionals say offer superior workplace opportunities.



More than 28,000 young professionals, who work for American organizations that employ at least 1,000 people, participated in an independent survey conducted by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista.



The survey focused on work-related issues and their experiences in the workplace.



Participants were asked to rate the likelihood they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and benefits, working conditions, and whether good performance is recognized. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.



300 companies with the highest scores made the final list.



Multi-national food processing and retailer giant General Mills was selected as the most-preferred among new graduates. A total of 32,500 employees serve the Minneapolis-based company.



The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the government agency behind the nation's space program, came second in the list. Washington-based NASA currently employs 17,330 personnel.



Google is ranked third. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the information technology giant has 156,500 employees on its rolls.



Mayo Clinic is the fourth best employer for new graduates this year. The medical practice and research group from Rochester, Minnesota, has an employee strength of 76,000.



Software giant Microsoft Corp. is ranked fifth. The company has employed 221,000 staff.



UCLA Health, Ally Financial, Fidelity Investments, LinkedIn and Delta Air Lines round out the Top 10.



